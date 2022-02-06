Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

