Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,916,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $496,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 140.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,391,000 after acquiring an additional 727,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $44,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

