Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.