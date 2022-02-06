Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 735 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $889,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.08.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

