RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,316 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $316,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Several brokerages have commented on ROLL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.99 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

