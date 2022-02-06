Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 8.05% of Rogers worth $278,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rogers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROG stock opened at $272.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $167.70 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

