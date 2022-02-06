Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,537,886 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Chevron worth $267,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Chevron stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.