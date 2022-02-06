Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $200.50

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JBHT opened at $189.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $140.88 and a one year high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average of $186.07.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
