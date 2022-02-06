Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $200.50

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $189.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $140.88 and a one year high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average of $186.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

