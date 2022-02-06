Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Lazard stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

LAZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

