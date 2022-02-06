Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 352,010 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 352,010 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $249,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,742 shares of company stock worth $27,079,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $185.31 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

