Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 879,803 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 879,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $233,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Shares of EOG opened at $113.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $116.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

