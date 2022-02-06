Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25-$4.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.43-$7.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.19.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $267.55 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

