Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases 506 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.55 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.89.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.19.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

