Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,137 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.97.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.