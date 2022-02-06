O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) Stock Price Up 4.9%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.82 and last traded at $41.41. Approximately 75,598 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.