Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) were up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 119,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 194,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.