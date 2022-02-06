Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) were up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 119,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 194,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.