Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.82 and last traded at $77.95. Approximately 8,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 33,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.41.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.