Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.82 and last traded at $77.95. Approximately 8,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 33,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.20.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.41.
