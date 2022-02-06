iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $104.95 and last traded at $105.01. Approximately 2,279,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,266,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66.

