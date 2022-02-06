ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $29.85. 3,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 40,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (IWFL)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.