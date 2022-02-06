iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.55 and last traded at $77.71. 1,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99.

