Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,122 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

