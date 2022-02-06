Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,292 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average of $167.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

