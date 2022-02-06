Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.49 million.

KLIC stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

