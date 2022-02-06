Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.49 million.
KLIC stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $75.29.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
