Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-$0.31 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.64-$1.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

