Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.06. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

