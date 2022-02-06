Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 362 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,971,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 512,040 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.76.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $227.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $126.86 and a 52-week high of $232.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.95 and its 200 day moving average is $176.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.