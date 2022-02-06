Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $110.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

