Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ITT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in ITT by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in ITT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE ITT opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.36 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.