Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

TSE DNG opened at C$3.18 on Friday. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.83 and a 12 month high of C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.89.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

