Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Maximus updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

NYSE MMS opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

