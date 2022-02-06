Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

POR opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

