Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $428.24 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $428,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.