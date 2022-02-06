Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 183.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,848,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 54,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $246.43 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

