Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 684 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

ICE stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

