HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,921 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $29,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

