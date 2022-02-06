Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR opened at $90.12 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $63.82 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

