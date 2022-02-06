iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $23,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $117.41 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

