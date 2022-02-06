GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.28 Million in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Cowen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 235.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,625 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 116.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 187.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cowen by 584.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 96,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth $3,002,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

