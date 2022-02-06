FourThought Financial LLC Has $533,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HLI opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.