Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,234,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,491,595,000 after purchasing an additional 246,874 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

