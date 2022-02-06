Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,610,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,682,000 after purchasing an additional 321,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $132.00 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.36 and its 200 day moving average is $156.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

