Ossiam Buys 6,096 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $369.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.39. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $298.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

