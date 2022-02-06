Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIT. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

