Engine NO. 1 LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $608.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $621.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $698.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

