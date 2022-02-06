StockNews.com Downgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.39. Olin has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,694,000 after acquiring an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,079,000 after acquiring an additional 297,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Olin by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.