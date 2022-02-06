Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $249.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.21 and a 200 day moving average of $255.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

