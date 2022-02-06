OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWCBU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,994,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,976,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,077,000.

Shares of Bilander Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

