Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 114,091 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 3.60.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.