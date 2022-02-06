Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 155 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after buying an additional 116,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $84.69 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.