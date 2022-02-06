Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicell by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 530,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $151.66 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average of $163.69.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

